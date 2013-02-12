MILAN Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday activities were continuing as normal following the arrest of its chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi in a corruption probe.

"Finmeccanica confirms that management activity and the initiatives it has undertaken are continuing in an orderly fashion," the company said in a statement.

Orsi, who has been carrying out asset sales and a tough restructuring to revive the company, was arrested on Tuesday by Italian police in a corruption investigation centred on the sale of helicopters to the Indian government, a judicial source said.

In the statement, Finmeccanica said it expressed "solidarity" with Orsi, adding it was confident in the judicial process.

