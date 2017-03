Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (C) speaks with Pan Shiyi (L), chairman of SOHO China, and Satoshi Ohashi (R), associate director of the Beijing Studio of Zaha Hadid Architects, during their tour of Galaxy SOHO, a newly-built urban complex building in Beijing October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne attends a tour of Galaxy SOHO, a newly-built urban complex building, in Beijing October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chancellor George Osborne is set to announce on Tuesday special terms that make it easier for Chinese investment banks to expand in the UK, the Financial Times reported.

Osborne, who is on an extended tour of China, will offer to break down regulatory barriers to reinforce London's position as a global hub for the Chinese currency, the paper said on Monday.

A Treasury spokesman declined to comment.

FT said the Chancellor will offer leading Chinese banks discussions with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to let them operate UK branches that largely follow Chinese regulations and are subject to light PRA supervision.

UK subsidiaries, by contrast, are treated as local banks - with tight standards on capital cushions, transparency and liquidity buffers, the paper said.

Osborne has been has been trying drum up Chinese investment during his tour and had announced easier visa regulations for Chinese visitors on Monday.

