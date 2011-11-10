LOS ANGELES Billy Crystal is returning as the Oscar host for the upcoming film industry awards, the comedian said on Thursday, following recent days of turmoil over producing and hosting duties for the top movie awards.

Crystal announced his new job on Twitter, posting "Am doing the Oscars so the young woman in the pharmacy will stop asking my name when I pick up prescriptions. Looking forward to the show."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which runs the Oscars, re-tweeted Crystal's post to confirm his hiring.

