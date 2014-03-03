Barber-turned-rapper crowned 'Afghan Star' in talent show
KABUL A barber-turned-rapper has been crowned the winner of an Afghan talent show that offered its audience some relief from daily stories of insurgents and suicide bombs.
LOS ANGELES The slavery drama "12 Years a Slave" won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, becoming the first film from a black director to win the film industry's top honour in the 86 years of the Academy Awards.
The film from British director Steve McQueen is based on the memoirs of a free black man, Solomon Northup, who is tricked and sold into bondage in Louisiana in an unflinching account of pre-Civil War slavery in America.
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)
KABUL A barber-turned-rapper has been crowned the winner of an Afghan talent show that offered its audience some relief from daily stories of insurgents and suicide bombs.
HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.
KUALA LUMPUR Walt Disney blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" will be released in Malaysia this month without any cuts, the company said on Tuesday, after censors had earlier asked for the removal of a "gay moment" in the movie.