LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out the 86th Academy Awards, or Oscars, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday for the best movies, performances, directing, writing and other achievements in film in 2013.

Following is a list of winners in leading categories.

BEST PICTURE

"12 Years a Slave"

BEST ACTOR

Matthew McConaughey in "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett in "Blue Jasmine"

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron for "Gravity"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto in "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lupita Nyong'o in "12 Years a Slave"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"12 Years a Slave"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Her"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"The Great Beauty," Italy

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Frozen"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"20 Feet from Stardom"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Let It Go" from "Frozen"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Gravity"

BEST COSTUMES

"The Great Gatsby"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Gravity"

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"Gravity"

