Production assistant Geoffrey Doleman (L) and props department head Frank Roach (R) use measuring tapes to center an Oscar statue on a pedestal in the lower rotunda outside the Kodak Theatre while head scenic artist Dena D'Angelo (rear R) looks on as preparations for the... REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Next year's Academy Awards ceremony - the highlight of the annual movie awards season - will be held on March 2, a week later than normal, so as not to clash with the Winter Olympics in Russia in February, organizers said on Monday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced a February 22 date for the 2015 Oscar ceremony and said both awards shows will be televised live as usual by ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Winter Olympics are to be held in Sochi, Russia, from February 7-23, forcing several of Hollywood's big awards shows to shift their traditional dates to avoid a clash with blanket TV coverage of the games.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the key ceremonies ahead of the Oscars, has already announced that its 2014 ceremony will move back from the end of January to January 18.

The Golden Globes ceremony, Hollywood's second biggest awards show, has for the past 10 years taken place in Beverly Hills in mid-January but organizers have yet to announce a date for the 2014 show.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, has shifted its awards ceremony in the past to avoid competition from the Winter Olympics.

ABC Television is a unit of Walt Disney Co.. The Winter Olympics will be broadcast in the United States by NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)