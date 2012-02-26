Late David Bowie honored with two wins at BRIT Awards
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
SANTA MONICA, California The Independent Spirit Awards, art house cinema's equivalent of the Oscars, on Saturday handed out honours for the best films and performances of 2012 among movies made outside Hollywood's major studios. Following is a list of winners at the event that is sponsored by Los Angeles-based group, Film Independent.
Feature film
"The Artist" Lead actor
Jean Dujardin, "The Artist" Lead actress
Michelle Williams, "My Week with Marilyn" Supporting actor
Christopher Plummer, "Beginners" Supporting actress
Shailene Woodley, "The Descendants" Director
Michel Hazanavicius, "The Artist" First feature film
"Margin Call" Cinematography
Guillaume Schiffman, "The Artist" Screenplay
Alexander Payne, Nate Faxon, Jim Rash, "The Descendants" First Screenplay
Will Reiser, "50/50" Documentary
"The Interrupters" International film
"A Separation" (Iran) John Cassavetes Award
"Pariah" Robert Altman Award
"Margin Call"
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte)
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
MILAN Milan's fashion elite strolled down an elegant street in "Rome" on Thursday, sporting subtle and elegant creations that recalled the timeless movie scenes of yesteryear.
LONDON Gowns worn by Princess Diana for everything from meeting diplomats to dancing with movie stars feature in an exhibition celebrating the fashion of one of Britain's favorite royals, which opens in London this week.