By Bob Tourtellotte
| SANTA MONICA, California
SANTA MONICA, California The Independent Spirit Awards, art house cinema's equivalent of the Oscars, on Saturday handed out honours for the best films and performances of 2012 among movies made outside Hollywood's major studios. Following is a list of winners at the event that is sponsored by Los Angeles-based group, Film Independent.
Feature film
"The Artist" Lead actor
Jean Dujardin, "The Artist" Lead actress
Michelle Williams, "My Week with Marilyn" Supporting actor
Christopher Plummer, "Beginners" Supporting actress
Shailene Woodley, "The Descendants" Director
Michel Hazanavicius, "The Artist" First feature film
"Margin Call" Cinematography
Guillaume Schiffman, "The Artist" Screenplay
Alexander Payne, Nate Faxon, Jim Rash, "The Descendants" First Screenplay
Will Reiser, "50/50" Documentary
"The Interrupters" International film
"A Separation" (Iran) John Cassavetes Award
"Pariah" Robert Altman Award
"Margin Call"
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte)