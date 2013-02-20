A sign is pictured during preparations for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

And the Oscar for best pickup line in a movie goes to - Audrey Hepburn in the romantic thriller, "Charade."

That's according to the results from women polled by the U.K.-based dating site Badoo.com and released on Wednesday before the Academy Awards on Sunday.

"I don't bite you know ... unless it's called for," Hepburn told Cary Grant in the 1963 release, and, 50 years later, women still chose it first.

Men, however, had different ideas.

They favoured this Bette Davis line from the 1932 movie, "The Cabin in the Cotton," - "I'd love to kiss you, but I just washed my hair."

They preferred humour to suggestiveness, according to Badoo.com

Of course there's no such Oscar, but for its poll, Badoo asked its female customers - from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - to pick from 10 flirtatious openings to break the ice online.

"This is a study of pickup lines in action," Badoo spokeswoman Louise Thompson said in a statement.

When 1,000 interactions were analyzed - measuring which lines were most picked by women to approach men and which lines got the highest response rate from the men - the difference between the sexes became evident, Badoo said.

Women rounded out their top three choices with:

Lauren Bacall's famous invitation to Humphrey Bogart in the 1944 film "To Have and Have Not": "You don't have to say anything. ... Oh, maybe just whistle. You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and ... blow."

And Kathleen Turner's "You don't know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do," to Bob Hoskins in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"

Men singled out Shirley MacLaine in "Terms of Endearment" for the second spot - "Don't worship me till I've earned it," -and put Bacall's 1944 flirtation with her on- and off-screen partner Bogart in third place.

(Reporting By Noreen O'Donnell in New York, editing by Jill Serjeant and Doina Chiacu)