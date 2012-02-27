LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry's top honour, at the 84th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Following is a collection of memorable quotes from the show:

OCTAVIA SPENCER, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, "THE HELP"

"I share this with everybody," she said, fighting back tears. "I'm wrapping up, I'm sorry, I am freaking out. Thank you world."

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR,

"BEGINNERS"

"You're only two years older than me darling, where have you been all my life," Plummer said, before kissing his gold statue.

"When I first emerged from my mother's womb, I was already rehearsing my Academy thank you speech, but it was so long ago, mercifully for you, I have forgotten it."

ASGHAR FARHADI, WINNER, BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM, "A

SEPARATION"

"At this time many Iranians all over the world are watching us and I imagine them to be very happy. They are happy not just because of an important award or a film or a filmmaker, but because at the time when talk of war, intimidation, and aggression is exchanged between politicians, the name of their country, Iran, is spoken here through her glorious culture, a rich and ancient culture that has been hidden under the heavy dust of politics. I proudly offer this award to the people of my country, the people who respect all cultures and civilizations and despise hostility and resentment."

BILLY CRYSTAL, HOST

"This is my ninth time ... hosting the Oscars, so just call me War Horse," he said, in a nod to director Steven Spielberg's best picture-nominated film.

"So tonight, enjoy yourselves because nothing can take the sting out of the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other with golden statues."

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)