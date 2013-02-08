Dame Shirley Bassey performs during the 21st birthday celebration of the Rainforest Fund at Carnegie Hall in New York May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Dame Shirley Bassey, who recorded the theme songs for the James Bond films "Goldfinger," "Diamonds Are Forever" and "Moonraker," will make her first appearance at the Academy Awards this month, the show's producers said on Friday.

Bassey, whose career has spanned more than six decades, will perform at the awards show on February 24 in Los Angeles, along with others including Adele, Norah Jones and Barbra Streisand.

"Her association with film music is world renowned and we are proud that she will be making her first Oscar appearance on our telecast," Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the producers of the show, said in a statement.

The 76-year-old British singer has recorded more than 44 albums, has sold more than 135 million records and has performed in concert halls across the world. Last June, she sang at Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee concert in London.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC television and in more than 225 countries worldwide.

(Reporting by Doreen O'Donnell; Editing by Doina Chiacu)