Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
FRANKFURT German lighting maker Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE) reported a bigger than expected rise in quarterly profit.
The group, spun off from engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) last year, said on Wednesday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for its fiscal first quarter through December rose 14 percent to 123 million euros ($168 million).
That was better than analysts' average estimate of 113 million euros in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.