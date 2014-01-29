Packages with 30 watt light bulbs of lamp manufacturer Osram inside are pictured in a shop in Germering near Munich November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT German lighting maker Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE) reported a bigger than expected rise in quarterly profit.

The group, spun off from engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) last year, said on Wednesday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for its fiscal first quarter through December rose 14 percent to 123 million euros ($168 million).

That was better than analysts' average estimate of 113 million euros in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)