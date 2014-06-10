Technology tools maker Oxford Instruments Plc said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose marginally, after benefits from an increase in orders were partially offset by a strong pound.

Oxford Instruments, which makes CT and MRI maintenance systems and parts, cryogenic systems and nanotechnology tools, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 47.1 million pounds in the year ended March 2014, from 47 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to 360.1 million pounds, with a contribution of 27.4 million pounds from acquisitions in the period, the company said.

Adverse foreign exchange rate movements reduced reported sales by 5.9 million pounds, it said.

