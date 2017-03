A truck hauling zinc ore at Oz Minerals Century Mine in Lawn Hill, far north Queensland, is seen in this undated handout photograph released to Reuters on December 30, 2008. REUTERS/OZ Minerals/Handout

MELBOURNE OZ Minerals Ltd (OZL.AX) said on Monday it has not been approached by Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) with any proposal after a British newspaper said Glencore was weighing a 750 million pound bid.

The Australian copper miner also said it had not received a substantial shareholder notice from Glencore.

The Mail on Sunday said Glencore had bought up to a 10 percent stake in OZ Minerals.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)