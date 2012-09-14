LONDON Britain's Pace said it was talking to BT about its contract to supply set-top boxes for YouView, after a report said its boxes had been rejected, but the outcome of the discussions would have no impact on its profitability.

The Financial Times earlier on Friday said BT had been forced to buy boxes for the Internet TV service from South Korea's Humix after rejecting those supplied by Pace, sending shares in the Yorkshire-based company sharply lower.

"Pace would like to confirm that any outcome of the commercial and technical discussions with BT on the YouView contract is of no material impact to the company's earnings in this or future years," the company said in a short statement.

Pace's shares were trading 9.7 percent lower at 162.5 pence by 3:01 p.m. British time, up from an earlier low of 155.5 pence.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young)