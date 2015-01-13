British set-top box maker Pace Plc said full-year revenue was expected to rise 6 percent, driven by increased demand for its new products.

The company, whose three major customers are Comcast, AT&T Inc and DirecTV, expects revenue to rise to $2.61 billion (2 billion pounds) for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.47 billion a year earlier.

The TV decoder maker said it expected underlying operating margin to be 1.4 percentage points ahead of 2013.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)