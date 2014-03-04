British TV-decoder maker Pace Plc reported a 22.5 percent rise in full-year core earnings as demand for its next-generation media servers in North America continued to soar.

The company, whose customers include Comcast, AT&T and DirecTV, said it expected revenue of about 2.70 billion pounds ($4.51 billion) this year with an operating margin of around 8.5 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 193.6 million pounds for the year ended December 31, 2013 from 158.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.7 percent to 2.47 billion pounds.

