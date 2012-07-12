ROME Paddy Power gained a foothold in Italy's online betting market in June, helped by the national soccer team reaching the final of the Euro 2012 championship, the managing director of the Irish bookmaker's Italian business said on Thursday.

"Over a two-year horizon we hope to have a top five position in the online market ... but I think we can do better than that," Giovanna D'Esposito told Reuters in an interview.

Europe's biggest bookmaker launched in Italy in May, attracted by a recently liberalised gaming industry forecast to grow 12 percent to more than 90 billion euros (71 billion pounds) this year even as the national economy contracts.

Paddy Power started a drive to gain customers a few days before the Euro 2012 tournament began in June, taking on local operators Lottomatica, privately owned Sisal, and Snai which have been slow to shift their customers online.

Paddy Power has dominated online gaming in its core markets in Ireland and Britain, making more than three quarters of its profit online last year.

It does not intend to set up retail outlets - a route taken by rival Ladbrokes, forced to abandon an Italian expansion after significant investments in 2010 - as it considers the high street betting sector to be saturated.

"The three biggest Italian companies have 80 percent of the retail market but only 40 percent of the online market," communications chief Alessandro Allara said.

"Our opportunity is dramatically bigger online because those companies are not using their power in retail to reinforce their position online, or they are not interested in it."

TARGETS MOBILE, ONLINE

Italians bet over 260 million euros on sport in June, with the Italy-Germany semi-final alone spurring almost 9 million euros in wagers, according to the regulator AAMS, which says about a third of sports betting in Italy was done online.

In the first full month it was operational, Paddy Power Italy took 3.6 million euros in bets, equivalent to a 4.2 percent share of the online betting market and roughly half the size of the online operations of established competitors Sisal and Snai.

D'Esposito said this stake should grow to 6 percent by the end of the year and to at least 10 percent by 2014, with the company becoming profitable in 2-3 years, adding Paddy Power hoped to lead the nascent Italian mobile betting sector.

Italy's betting industry has its murky side. Football has been dogged by repeated match-fixing scandals, and industry figures estimate illegal gambling revenues in Italy could rival the size of the regulated market.

Paddy Power, known for its audacious marketing, plans a television marketing campaign targeting the start of the Italian Serie A football season in late August.

The banning of a Danish striker for showing off Paddy Power-branded underwear after he scored in a Euro 2012 match against Portugal helped Paddy Power's entry to Italy as it was widely covered by national press, D'Esposito said.

The Italian Paddy Power website, which offers sports betting, will add casino games by the end of the year and other games including poker in 2013, D'Esposito said.

