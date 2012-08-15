ISLAMABAD A Pakistan air force official said gunmen attacked and entered an air force base in central Pakistan early on Thursday, calling the attackers "terrorists".

Security guards and the attackers were exchanging intense gunfire nearly three hours after the assault began at Minhas base in Punjab province, the official said.

"Terrorists" is the term Pakistani authorities use to describe militant groups such as the Taliban who are seeking to topple the U.S.-backed government.

