South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on Feb. 24 - Yonhap
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
ISLAMABAD A Pakistan air force official said gunmen attacked and entered an air force base in central Pakistan early on Thursday, calling the attackers "terrorists".
Security guards and the attackers were exchanging intense gunfire nearly three hours after the assault began at Minhas base in Punjab province, the official said.
"Terrorists" is the term Pakistani authorities use to describe militant groups such as the Taliban who are seeking to topple the U.S.-backed government.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
BEIJING A Chinese court on Thursday jailed for life a former senior judge from the country's highest court, after finding him guilty of corruption, state media said.