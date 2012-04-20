Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
ISLAMABAD An aircraft which crashed in bad weather near Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Friday was a Pakistani commercial airliner, local television channels reported.
They did not provide details on the crash site. Pakistani aviation officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman and Rebecca Conway; Writing by Michael Georgy)
MUNICH U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to "destabilise" the Middle East, a U.S. senator said Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.