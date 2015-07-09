PESHAWAR, Pakistan Authorities in northwestern Pakistan arrested a provincial minister for mines and minerals on suspicion of embezzlement, the government's anti-corruption commission said on Thursday.

The commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Zia Ullah Afridi, affiliated with the province's ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party, a statement from the Ehtesab Commission said.

Afridi will be brought before a special court over the misappropriation of billions of rupees (tens of millions of dollars) of provincial government funds, it said.

No other details were immediately available.

