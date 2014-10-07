West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and Australia on Tuesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Australia Innings
A. Finch c Shehzad b Irfan 0
D. Warner c U. Akmal b Afridi 43
S. Smith c Riaz b Afridi 101
G. Bailey c Afridi b Alam 18
G. Maxwell c Irfan b Babar 21
J. Faulkner lbw b Afridi 11
B. Haddin not out 23
S. Abbott c An. Ali b Riaz 3
M. Johnson b Riaz 21
K. Richardson not out 2
Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Finch,2-86 D. Warner,3-123 G. Bailey,4-158 G. Maxwell,5-196 J. Faulkner,5-196 J. Faulkner,6-216 S. Smith,6-216 S. Smith,7-221 S. Abbott,7-221 S. Abbott,8-253 M. Johnson
Did not bat: N. Lyon
Bowling
M. Irfan 10 - 2 - 35 - 1(w-1)
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-4)
Z. Babar 9 - 0 - 35 - 1
An. Ali 8 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1)
S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 46 - 3
F. Alam 3 - 0 - 23 - 1
Pakistan Innings
A. Shehzad c Smith b Johnson 4
S. Ahmed c Haddin b Lyon 34
A. Shafiq c Haddin b Johnson 13
Misbah-ul-Haq c Warner b Lyon 0
F. Alam c Warner b Maxwell 7
U. Akmal b Richardson 46
S. Afridi c Faulkner b Abbott 5
An. Ali c Haddin b Johnson 8
W. Riaz c&b Maxwell 5
Z. Babar not out 12
M. Irfan run out (, Warner) 12
Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-7) 16
Total (all out, 36.3 overs) 162
Fall of wickets: 1-9 A. Shehzad,2-59 S. Ahmed,3-59 Misbah-ul-Haq,4-63 A. Shafiq,5-90 F. Alam,6-102 S. Afridi,7-125 An. Ali,8-137 W. Riaz,9-137 U. Akmal,10-162 M. Irfan
Bowling
M. Johnson 7 - 1 - 24 - 3(w-3)
K. Richardson 6.3 - 1 - 22 - 1(w-2)
J. Faulkner 2 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1)
S. Abbott 5 - 0 - 25 - 1
N. Lyon 10 - 2 - 33 - 2
G. Maxwell 6 - 1 - 29 - 2(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: Australia won by 93 runs
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.