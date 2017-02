A policeman walks past Central Jail in Peshawar May 24, 2012. Pakistani authorities have sentenced the doctor accused of helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden to 33 years in jail on charges of treason, officials said, a move that drew angry condemnation from U.S. officials... REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

ISLAMABAD The United States should respect a Pakistan court's decision to imprison a doctor accused of helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden, the Pakistan foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"I think as far as the case of Mr. Afridi is concerned, it was in accordance with Pakistani laws and by the Pakistani courts, and we need to respect each other's legal processes," Moazzam Ali Khan told reporters.

(Reporting by Rebecca Conway; Writing by Qasim Nauman)