WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it saw no reason for Pakistan to detain or charge a Pakistani doctor who has been accused of helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden.

"We continue to see no basis for these charges, for him being held, for any of it," Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters, declining specific comment on the 33-year sentence given to Shakil Afridi on charges of treason.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)