A boy stands in front of the front gates of the compound, where U.S. Navy SEAL commandos reportedly killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, in Abbottabad May 5, 2011. Pakistan, in apparent reference to old rival India, said on Thursday any country that tried to raid its... REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

PESHAWAR, Pakistan Pakistani security forces on Saturday began demolishing the house where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces in Abbottabad last May, a senior police official in the town said.

The boundary wall and upper portion of the building had already been destroyed by midnight, Karim Khan told Reuters, without giving further details or saying why the compound was being demolished.

