Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISLAMABAD The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Monday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a hospital in southwestern Pakistan that killed at least 70 people.
"The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaat-ur-Ahrar takes responsibility for this attack, and pledges to continue carrying out such attacks. We will release a video report on this soon," spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said in an email.
The Islamist movement is the same that carried out the Easter Day bombing the eastern city of Lahore in March that killed 72 people, many of them children, in a crowded park.
(Writing by Kay Johnson)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."