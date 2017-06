CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.

The group's Amaq news agency said a bomber wearing an explosive vest was responsible for the attack, which officials in Pakistan said killed at least 25 people.

