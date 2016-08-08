Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed at least 70 people and wounded more than a hundred on Monday in an attack on mourners gathered at a hospital in Quetta, the group's Amaq news agency reported.
"A martyr from the Islamic State detonated his explosive belt at a gathering of justice ministry employees and Pakistani policemen in the city of Quetta," Amaq said.
The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar has also claimed responsibility for the attack.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."