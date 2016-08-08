Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The United States condemned the suicide-bomb attack on a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, that killed at least 70 people on Monday as a crowd gathered to mourn the earlier killing of a prominent lawyer, the State Department said.
"Today, terrorists targeted a hospital, as well as the judiciary and the media, two of the most important pillars of every democracy," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said in a statement. "These brutal and senseless attacks only deepen our shared resolve to defeat terrorism around the world."
(Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."