KARACHI, Pakistan A bomb exploded in a crowded area of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 50, police said.

Two of the injured were in a critical condition, police spokesman Imran Shaukat said. The bomb appeared to have been planted on a motorbike.

It was not immediately clear who or what was the target of the blast in the Aisha Manzil area of Karachi, although a political rally was happening nearby. The explosion was heard several kilometres (miles) away.

Karachi, home to 18 million people, is the financial capital of Pakistan but has been plagued by Islamic militancy as well as violent crime.

