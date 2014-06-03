Supporters of Pakistan's Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) political party hold posters with a picture of their leader Altaf Hussain during a rally to demonstrate their solidarity to their leader in Karachi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

LONDON British police arrested the exiled leader of the Pakistani political party MQM, Altaf Hussain, in London early Tuesday on suspicion of money-laundering, the BBC reported.

A police spokesman said a 60-year-old man was arrested during an early morning raid on a house in northwest London but declined to confirm his identity.

He said special operations officers were continuing to search the property but no further details were immediately available.

Hussain, head of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) that rules Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, lives in exile in London and is wanted for an unrelated murder case in Pakistan.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)