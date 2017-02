BRUSSELS The United States has no reason to speculate about Pakistani President Asif Zardari's medical condition and expects him to be able to return to work in full health, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

"We have no reason to speculate about that. The information that ... we have is that he has sought medical treatment for a number of medical challenges and we wish him a speedy recovery and certainly we expect that ... he will receive the treatment he is seeking and ... then be able to return in full health to his duties," Clinton said.

She was responding to reporters when asked about the possibility Zardari might be in the process of being pushed out for political reasons.