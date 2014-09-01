Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Imran Khan(C), the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, addresses supporters during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD Pakistani protesters wielding sticks and throwing stones clashed with police in the centre of the capital Islamabad on Monday after weeks of demonstrations demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's resignation turned violent over the weekend.

Despite heavy rain, crowds of protesters tried to break through police lines to push their way to the prime minister's residence on Monday morning, promoting police to fire teargas.

(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Michael Perry)