A supporter (2nd R) of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), lifts up the hand of a Pakistan Army soldier, during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD Pakistani paramilitary forces escorted anti-government protesters out of the headquarters in Islamabad of the state television channel PTV on Monday and placed the building under army protection, a Reuters witness said.

There were no signs of violence and the protesters were seen leaving the building peacefully.

(Reporting by Zohra Bensemra Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel)