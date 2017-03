Imran Khan(C), the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, addresses supporters during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), stand around empty gas canisters and rubber bullet casings after clashes with riot police during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD A large crowd of Pakistani protesters pushed closer to the prime minister's house in central Islamabad on Monday, fighting running battles with police after breaking into the Pakistan Secretariat area which houses government ministries.

Although they fired occasional teargas canisters, police were seen retreating and showing restraint as protesters, many carrying wooden clubs, pushed closer to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's official residence. It was not clear if he was at the residence.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Maria Golovnina)