Following are security developments in Pakistan on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. British time.

KHYBER - Two roadside bombs struck vehicles carrying militants in the northwestern tribal region of Khyber on the Afghan border late on Tuesday, killing 12 militants, security officials said.

The area is inhibited by Kukikhels tribe, which opposes militant activity and only recently raised a force of local tribesmen or militia against insurgents linked to the Taliban and al Qaeda.

