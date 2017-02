Following are security developments in Pakistan on Friday at 10 a.m. British time.

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - A U.S. drone fired two missiles at a house in the South Waziristan tribal region on the Afghan border, killing four suspected militants, local intelligence officials said.

Drone strikes have been a major source of friction between the United States and Pakistan. Ties have deteriorated since U.S. special forces killed al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in a secret raid in a Pakistani garrison town in May.

