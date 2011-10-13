Following are security developments in Pakistan at 1:30 p.m. British time on Thursday.

MIRANSHAH - A suspected U.S. drone fired two missiles into Pakistan's northwestern North Waziristan region on the Afghan border, killing four militants, Pakistani intelligence officials in the area said.

The drone targeted a house near the region's main town of Miranshah, in the village of Dande Darpa Khel, a stronghold of the Haqqani network, the most feared militant group within the Afghan Taliban, which uses Pakistani sanctuaries to attack U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

ORAKZAI - Pakistani forces used artillery to pound militant hideouts in the northwestern region of Orakzai, killing six suspected Pakistani Taliban insurgents, security officials said.

SHIKARPUR - Gunmen opened fire on an Afghanistan-bound convoy of NATO fuel supply trucks in the Shikarpur area of southern Sindh province, and set fire to six of them, police officials said.

* ZEBA PAHARI - A suspected U.S. drone fired three missiles at a group of militants in the South Waziristan border tribal region, killing six of them, intelligence officials said.

The militants were setting up a position to fire rockets at a NATO post across the border in Afghanistan.

