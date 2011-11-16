Following are security developments in Pakistan on Wednesday at 0650 GMT.

* WANA - A suspected U.S. drone fired four missiles at two houses in the Waziristan tribal region on the Afghan border, killing at least 16 militants, local intelligence officials said.

Most of the militants killed in the attack were loyal to Pakistani Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud, the officials said.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident because the remote area is off-limits for journalists. Militants often dispute official version of such incidents and death tolls.

(Reporting by Hafiz Wazir and Haji Mujtaba; Writing by Zeeshan Haider)