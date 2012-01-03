One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
Following are security developments in Pakistan at 12:25 p.m. British time on Tuesday.
* indicates new or updated items
* PESHAWAR - Two people were killed and 15 wounded when a homemade bomb exploded in a market in Peshawar, capital of the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, police officials said.
A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban called Reuters from an undisclosed location and claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Over the last decade, Peshawar has been targeted repeatedly by Islamist militants opposed to Pakistan's cooperation in the U.S.-led war on militancy.
* KHYBER - A remote-controlled bomb exploded in the Landi Kotal area of the northwestern Khyber tribal region, near the Afghanistan border, killing three people, including two policemen, and wounding eight, security officials said.
A major land route to Afghanistan passes through Khyber which was used to supply U.S.-led coalition troops before Pakistan suspended it in protest against a November 26 NATO air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
GUJRAT - Two suspected militants were killed when an explosive vest they were carrying accidentally self-detonated on the outskirts of the central Pakistani city of Gujrat, police said.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Shinwari in KHYBER, Jibran Ahmad and Faris Ali in PESHAWAR, Saud Mehsud in DERA ISMAIL KHAN, and Qasim Nauman in ISLAMABAD; Writing by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Chris Allbritton)
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.