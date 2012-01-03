Following are security developments in Pakistan at 12:25 p.m. British time on Tuesday.

* indicates new or updated items

* PESHAWAR - Two people were killed and 15 wounded when a homemade bomb exploded in a market in Peshawar, capital of the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, police officials said.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban called Reuters from an undisclosed location and claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Over the last decade, Peshawar has been targeted repeatedly by Islamist militants opposed to Pakistan's cooperation in the U.S.-led war on militancy.

* KHYBER - A remote-controlled bomb exploded in the Landi Kotal area of the northwestern Khyber tribal region, near the Afghanistan border, killing three people, including two policemen, and wounding eight, security officials said.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban called Reuters from an undisclosed location and claimed responsibility for the bombing.

A major land route to Afghanistan passes through Khyber which was used to supply U.S.-led coalition troops before Pakistan suspended it in protest against a November 26 NATO air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.

GUJRAT - Two suspected militants were killed when an explosive vest they were carrying accidentally self-detonated on the outskirts of the central Pakistani city of Gujrat, police said.

(Reporting by Ibrahim Shinwari in KHYBER, Jibran Ahmad and Faris Ali in PESHAWAR, Saud Mehsud in DERA ISMAIL KHAN, and Qasim Nauman in ISLAMABAD; Writing by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Chris Allbritton)