MIRANSHAH, Pakistan A U.S. drone strike killed four suspected militants and wounded three others on Friday in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal region near the Afghanistan border, intelligence officials and militants said.

The remotely piloted aircraft targeted a residential compound used by foreign militants in Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan, a Pakistan Taliban commander told Reuters.

"All of those killed and injured in this attack were Arab, they belonged to some Arab country," the commander said.

Intelligence officials, however, said they did not have details on the identities or nationalities of the suspected militants.

The controversial drone program, a key element in U.S. counter-terrorism efforts, is highly unpopular in Pakistan, where it is considered a violation of sovereignty with many civilian casualties.

The United States says the strikes in Pakistan's unruly north-western tribal regions along Afghanistan border are very accurate and there is minimal collateral damage.

Several militant groups have strongholds in the area, and often take advantage of the porous frontier to launch cross-border attacks on NATO and Afghan forces.

A Pakistani parliamentary committee recently demanded an end to drone strikes on Pakistani territory as part of its recommendations for a new direction of ties with Washington.

(Reporting by Haji Mujtaba in MIRANSHAH and Saud Mehsud in DERA ISMAIL KHAN; Writing by Mahawish Rezvi and Qasim Nauman; Editing by Chris Allbritton & Kim Coghill)