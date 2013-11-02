PESHAWAR, Pakistan A Pakistani Taliban fighter said on Saturday that leader Hakimullah Mehsud's body was "damaged but recognisable" after a U.S. drone strike hit his vehicle, in the first eyewitness account of his death.

Security officials have said Mehsud and three others were killed on Friday in the Taliban stronghold of Miranshah.

Mehsud, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, has been reported killed by drones before. He took over as leader of the Pakistani Taliban in 2009 after its two previous leaders were killed in drone strikes.

Taliban commanders said Mehsud's funeral would be held on Saturday and commanders were debating his replacement.

