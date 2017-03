ISLAMABAD Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan appear to be well in the lead in Pakistan's election, according to partial counts of votes cast on Saturday.

Television channels showed that Khan was ahead in more than 50 of the total 272 seats in the general poll. The partial count also showed that while Sharif was in the lead, his party may lose 15 of its seats in the key province of Punjab to Khan.

(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik)