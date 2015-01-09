ISLAMABAD At least six people were killed and 17 wounded by a suicide bomber outside a Shi'ite mosque in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, police said.

The attack took place after a large number of people had gathered in the mosque for a religious event.

"The suicide bomber wanted to enter the (mosque), but blew up at the entrance. He had come on a motorcycle. He went up to the entrance after parking his motorcycle," a wounded security guard told Dawn News television from his hospital bed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Pakistan has been on high alert for attacks since a Dec. 16 massacre at a school in the city of Peshawar in which at least 145 people, mainly children, were killed.

Shi'ite Muslims make up about a fifth of Pakistan's population of around 180 million. More than 800 Shi'ites have been killed in attacks since the beginning of 2012, according to Human Rights Watch.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Andrew Roche)