KARACHI, Pakistan A fire raced through a garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi overnight, killing 60 people, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amir Farooqi told Reuters 35 people were injured and bodies were still being recovered from the factory, which employed about 450 people.

Farooqi said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear. In a fire on Tuesday, at least 23 people were killed at a shoe factory in the city of Lahore.

The fires could raise fresh questions about Pakistan's industrial safety.

Critics say the government is too corrupt and ineffective to tackle an array of problems, from struggling industries to suicide bombings in the South Asian nation, a strategic U.S. ally.

