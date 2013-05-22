German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
ISLAMABAD Pakistani cricket-hero-turned-politician Imran Khan left hospital on Wednesday after treatment for back injuries suffered in a fall in Lahore, television stations said.
Khan, who has been fitted with a spinal brace to aid recovery, fell from a fork-lift taking him to a poll campaign podium on May 7.
A general election four days later handed a landslide victory to Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). But Khan's campaign electrified many, pushing his Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) from a marginal party to the country's third-largest.
Khan walked out of hospital by a back exit, avoiding reporters, television said.
Khan has accused the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) of killing a senior PTI member on Saturday outside her home in the upscale Defence area of Karachi, capping a bloody election in which about 150 people were killed nationwide.
MQM leaders condemned the killing by unidentified gunman and demanded a retraction from Khan.
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.