KARACHI, Pakistan The Pakistani military said on Saturday its troops had killed five Indian soldiers in retaliation to Indian firing along the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir.

Pakistan on Friday accused Indian troops of shooting without provocation in Nezapir sector, wounding two civilians.

The Pakistani army spokesman said on Saturday that its troops had retaliated, killing five soldiers, wounding many, and destroying bunkers.

India denied that any of its soldiers had been killed or wounded in any cross-border attack.

"A woman was injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control, army to retaliate." an Indian defence spokesman said.

Pakistani troops fired indiscriminately with small arms and mortars along the Line of Control in Krishana Ghati sector, the spokesman said.

Tension over the Himalayan region has run high between the two nuclear-armed neighbours since a Pakistani military court sentenced an Indian accused of espionage to death.

Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in Baluchistan province, which has seen a long-running conflict between Pakistani security forces and a militant separatist movement.

India has managed to get a stay on Jadhav execution by approaching the World Court.

Pakistan and India accuse each other of repeatedly violating a 2003 ceasefire. On the diplomatic front, relations have worsened following tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats last year.

