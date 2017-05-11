ISLAMABAD Pakistan summoned India's deputy high commissioner on Thursday to condemn what it called "unprovoked" firing over the disputed Kashmir frontier that violated a 2003 ceasefire and killed one civilian, the foreign ministry said.

India also accused Pakistan of "indiscriminate firing" along the de facto border, which an Indian military official said had killed a woman and wounded a man on Wednesday night. The government in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the closure of all schools within 2 kilometres of the border.

According to a statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry, Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh met with Pakistani officials to discuss the firing on Wednesday and Thursday, which also wounded two others on the Pakistani-administered side of Kashmir.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the statement read.

Indian officials in New Delhi could not immediately be reached for comment on the Pakistan statement.

India and Pakistan have faced off for decades across the Line of Control separating parts of Kashmir held by both countries. The old ceasefire line runs through a region that both countries claim in full but rule in part.

Sporadic cross-border attacks in past months have frayed the 2003 truce.

Last week, India accused Pakistani forces of killing two soldiers patrolling the Kashmir Line of Control and mutilating their bodies.

Pakistan's military denied the allegations and said it had not committed ceasefire violations.

(Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Additional reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar, Editing by Catherine Evans and Ed Osmond)