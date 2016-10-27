ISLAMABAD Pakistan's foreign ministry said late on Thursday it has declared an Indian diplomat persona non grata and given him 48 hours to leave the country.

The diplomat was identified as Surjeet Singh, an official at the Indian High Commission, in a statement from the foreign ministry.

India said earlier on Thursday it would expel a Pakistani diplomat based in New Delhi who allegedly ran a spy ring that collected sensitive information about Indian security operations along its border.

The allegations come amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed arch-rivals over the disputed region of Kashmir.

