ISLAMABAD Pakistan said India's claim of a "surgical strike" across the countries' de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir was an illusion, saying that the incident was "cross-border fire".

"The notion of surgical strike linked to alleged terrorists' bases is an illusion being deliberately generated by India to create false effects," the military said in a statement.

It was released shortly after a senior Indian military officer said India had hit suspected militants preparing to infiltrate into Indian-administered Kashmir along the Pakistani side of the border.

Pakistan's military confirmed that two of its soldiers had been killed in the exchange of fire across the Line of Control, which serves as the de facto border.

